WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

LOPE stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

