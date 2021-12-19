frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FTDR stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

