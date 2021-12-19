WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.86 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

