WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,226 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $138.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

