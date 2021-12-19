Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $672,100.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $672,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulmonx alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $11,619.15.

On Monday, November 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00.

LUNG stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 299,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pulmonx by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.