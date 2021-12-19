Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells 4,753 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $897,889.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $180.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.71. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.