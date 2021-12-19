Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 88,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $524.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UEIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

