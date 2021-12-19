Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Rises By 30.0%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 398,900 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other The Glimpse Group news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 10,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $97,559 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of VRAR opened at $10.21 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

