Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 333,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $171.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Urban One by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,589,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.