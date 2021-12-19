Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of MC stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

