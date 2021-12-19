First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Position Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 in the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

