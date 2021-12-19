Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,911,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $126.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.82. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

