Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.21 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.
In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.