Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.21 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

