Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Rises By 46.5%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $19,038,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $14,640,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $9,760,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,808,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,406,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

