New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.