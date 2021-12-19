Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the November 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,422,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MYCOF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

