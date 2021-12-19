Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Expands By 47.0%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Danske raised SimCorp A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of SimCorp A/S stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. SimCorp A/S has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $136.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.00.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

