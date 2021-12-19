Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 14,361 shares.The stock last traded at $56.57 and had previously closed at $56.59.

The firm has a market cap of $832.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Independence’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independence by 70.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Independence by 62.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 177.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

