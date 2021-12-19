Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.85. 25,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 743,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.