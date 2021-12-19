Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.85. 25,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 743,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.