Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 9565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 147.23 square kilometers and has an additional 1,861.85 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

