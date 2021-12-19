New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,866 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

