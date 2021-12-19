New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,276 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of LHC Group worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $94,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $129.87 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $172.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

