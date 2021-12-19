New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Insperity by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,179 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

