Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

