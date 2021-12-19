Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after buying an additional 289,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,993,841.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,359. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.37. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

