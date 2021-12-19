Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 87.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

