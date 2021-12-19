Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 226,159 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 216,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

