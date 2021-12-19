Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,102,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cousins Properties worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

