Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,312 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.