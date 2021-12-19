Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 4,082 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HUBS opened at $668.50 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

