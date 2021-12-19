GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 99,135 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

