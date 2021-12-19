487 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

