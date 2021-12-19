Cesar Cernuda Sells 14,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NTAP opened at $88.06 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 84.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,515,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

