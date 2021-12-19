SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $1,161,000.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SAIL opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 1.83.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

