Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 43.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,787,218 shares of company stock valued at $951,802,633 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

