Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

