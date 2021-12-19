Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NorthWestern stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

