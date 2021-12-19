Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average of $257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

