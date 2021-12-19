South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of South State by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Shares of SSB opened at $78.06 on Friday. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

