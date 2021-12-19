TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $41.17 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

