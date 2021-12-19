Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CVB Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVBF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

