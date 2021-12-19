Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

