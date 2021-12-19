Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $211,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,485,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,374,000 after buying an additional 220,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

