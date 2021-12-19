Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $228,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $473.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $476.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.