Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $119,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $201.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.28 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

