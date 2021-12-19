Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $112,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.