Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after purchasing an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

