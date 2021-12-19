PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 28.6% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,729,000 after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 90.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $83,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.