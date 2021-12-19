Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 58,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 79.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 35.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $333.83 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $343.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

