Timberline Resources (TLRS) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Timberline Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Timberline Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 800 3533 3813 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 60.79%. Given Timberline Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -6.50 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.14

Timberline Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Timberline Resources peers beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.